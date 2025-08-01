Stage Harbor Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.5% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $234.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

