Rice Partnership LLC Has $16.66 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rice Partnership LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,118 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.4% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $255,000. Argentarii LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 106,532 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $13,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,748,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $177.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.45 and a 200-day moving average of $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $183.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

