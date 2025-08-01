Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $183.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

