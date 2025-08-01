NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,023,939.24. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,748,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,757,736.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $177.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.45 and a 200-day moving average of $132.03. The company has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $183.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

