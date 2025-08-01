Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $177.87 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.45 and its 200-day moving average is $132.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $13,405,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,748,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,757,736.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at $510,023,939.24. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

