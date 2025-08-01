Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12,090.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,455,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353,441 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,400,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $756,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,721 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,113,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,166,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.1%

ET opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at $453,185.04. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

