Veridan Wealth LLC Buys 1,034 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Veridan Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $173.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.94.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $207.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

