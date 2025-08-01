Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3,502.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,576 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,254,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,015,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,052,000 after purchasing an additional 851,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,204,000 after purchasing an additional 757,612 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $100.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.50. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.82.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LyondellBasell Industries
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Serious Upside Potential
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Big Beat, Bigger Plans: AEP Stock Powers Up on Data Center Boom
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Byrna Could Be the Top Defense Stock to Watch Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.