Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3,502.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,576 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,254,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,015,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,052,000 after purchasing an additional 851,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,204,000 after purchasing an additional 757,612 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $100.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.50. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 169.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

