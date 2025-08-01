Davis R M Inc. Buys 1,652 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price target on shares of Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.