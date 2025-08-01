UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $11.49 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 24.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 136,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 68,135 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605,997 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $73,812,000 after acquiring an additional 97,393 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day moving average is $124.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

