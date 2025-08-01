Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Has $7.44 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises 5.5% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,722 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14,969.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,540,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,503,000 after buying an additional 1,530,737 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $81,318,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $71,842,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,937,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,260,000 after acquiring an additional 484,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $170.04 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $183.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.69 and its 200-day moving average is $153.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.93.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

