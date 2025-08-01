Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stake Reduced by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,180,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,158 shares during the quarter. Carlyle Group comprises about 4.2% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $225,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Carlyle Group by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Carlyle Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after acquiring an additional 57,606 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Carlyle Group by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carlyle Group by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Group stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.73.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

