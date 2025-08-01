Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 576 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $262.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

