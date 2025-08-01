Lynwood Price Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Lynwood Price Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for 2.4% of Lynwood Price Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 240,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,462,000 after purchasing an additional 83,078 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.3% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $370,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Equifax by 67.4% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 49,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $240.10 on Friday. Equifax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.97. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $315.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,887,101.60. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

