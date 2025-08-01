First National Trust Co Has $350,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $97.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.54 and a 200-day moving average of $108.92. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.56. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $97.69 and a twelve month high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

