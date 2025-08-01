Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 65.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 333.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.3%

CINF stock opened at $147.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.76. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $161.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.20.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

