Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases Shares of 749 Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 749 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna Group by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Group Stock Down 10.5%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $266.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.08. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. TD Cowen raised shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

