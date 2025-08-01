Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 141.7% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 3.6%

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently -35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KHC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,400. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

