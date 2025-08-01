Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 13,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

