Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 5,573 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 65.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 333.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $147.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.76. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $161.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.04 and its 200-day moving average is $142.89.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.20.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

