Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,457,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,570 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,849,000 after buying an additional 1,179,108 shares during the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

