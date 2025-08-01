EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,555,330 shares of company stock valued at $360,568,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.3%

TMUS opened at $238.41 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.89 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.15. The firm has a market cap of $268.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Bank of America initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

