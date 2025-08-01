Promising Outdoor Stocks To Follow Now – July 29th

Walmart, Stanley Black & Decker, Deckers Outdoor, Kroger, Lowe’s Companies, CRH, and Affirm are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of gear, apparel and services for outdoor recreation—things like hiking, camping, climbing or watersports. By investing in outdoor stocks, shareholders gain exposure to consumer trends in adventure travel, environmental stewardship and active-lifestyle spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,730,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,185,598. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $781.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,322. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.34.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,096. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.98.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,051,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,437. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Kroger has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $74.11.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.59. The company had a trading volume of 811,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,460. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.14. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,859. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. CRH has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $110.97.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of AFRM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,438,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,443. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 3.63. Affirm has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

