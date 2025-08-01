Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE MMC opened at $199.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.45 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.26 and a 200-day moving average of $224.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.