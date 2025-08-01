Altiora Financial Group LLC Has $296,000 Position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Altiora Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

Cintas Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $222.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.