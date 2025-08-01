eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given a $85.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $85.00 price target by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. TD Securities increased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

Get eBay alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on eBay

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,877,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,659. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 92,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $6,694,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 123,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,700.92. This represents a 42.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $234,829.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,809.51. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 337,222 shares of company stock worth $24,463,922. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in eBay by 2,536.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,535,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $239,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,765,148,000 after buying an additional 3,149,934 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at $202,346,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,517,000 after buying an additional 2,277,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 5,181.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.