Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates $85.00 Price Target for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has been given a $85.00 price objective by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. eBay has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $70.49.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 92,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $6,694,013.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 123,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,700.92. This trade represents a 42.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $831,280.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,228,813.25. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,222 shares of company stock worth $24,463,922 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2,536.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,535,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $239,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,765,148,000 after buying an additional 3,149,934 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $202,346,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in eBay by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,517,000 after buying an additional 2,277,839 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5,181.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

