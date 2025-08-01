Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp raised eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,877,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,764. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 92,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $6,694,013.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 123,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,700.92. This represents a 42.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $831,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,228,813.25. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,222 shares of company stock valued at $24,463,922 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

