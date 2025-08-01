254 Shares in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 76.5% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,352 shares of company stock worth $55,486,962 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,105.15 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,038.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $980.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

