Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:CL opened at $83.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.58.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

