ProVise Management Group LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.