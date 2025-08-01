ProVise Management Group LLC Has $10.96 Million Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total transaction of $16,641,167.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,352 shares of company stock worth $55,486,962. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.9%

BLK opened at $1,105.15 on Friday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,130.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,038.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $980.77. The stock has a market cap of $171.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

