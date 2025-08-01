Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 216.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,583 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Hancock Whitney worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 132,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 62,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

