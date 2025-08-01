Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $4.10 Million Investment in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

