TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.05 per share, with a total value of $342,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,280.80. The trade was a 140.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen N. Landsman purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,360. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,512. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.0%

IFF stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.93%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

