TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,434,000 after buying an additional 8,759,871 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,048,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,684,000 after buying an additional 3,938,769 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 4,432,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,112,000 after buying an additional 3,460,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,599,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $855,802,000 after buying an additional 2,310,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Argus set a $17.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

