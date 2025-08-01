Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Corpay were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Corpay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Corpay by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Corpay by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Corpay by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Corpay by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $414.00 target price (down previously from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 target price on Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.07.

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $323.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.06 and a 12-month high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 25.15%. Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

