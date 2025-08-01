LPL Financial LLC Buys 61,974 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,974 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Iron Mountain worth $54,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.6%

IRM stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average is $95.39. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.51 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $89,973.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,404.55. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,292,083.62. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,882 shares of company stock worth $17,007,738. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

