Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $309.50 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.47 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The firm has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.70 and a 200 day moving average of $305.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

