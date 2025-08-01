First National Trust Co Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Datadog were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 282,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after acquiring an additional 164,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 9,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 212,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,848,600. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 41,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.27, for a total value of $5,775,248.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 452,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,057,138.63. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 968,861 shares of company stock valued at $119,264,653 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Scotiabank set a $130.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.79.

Datadog Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $139.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.31, a PEG ratio of 81.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

