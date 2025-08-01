Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,963 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 16.1% during the first quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 20.0% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management lifted its stake in Target by 44.7% during the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 64.7% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Baird R W cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Target in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.65.

Target Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE TGT opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.61. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

