Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,019,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,763,000 after purchasing an additional 913,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,438,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,897,000 after acquiring an additional 687,675 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $67,954,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $54,108,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Roth Capital raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.39.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.71. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.24%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

