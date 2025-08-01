Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $944,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 112,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 946 shares in the company, valued at $143,763.62. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.1%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $144.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $122.79 and a one year high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Baird R W raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $148.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.