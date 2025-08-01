Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.61.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $303.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.03 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.25.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

