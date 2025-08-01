Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 304 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bearing Point Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $4,142,166.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,685.25. This represents a 71.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.82.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $260.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.57. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.43 and a 1 year high of $277.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

