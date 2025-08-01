Vestcor Inc Boosts Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 122.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $682,340,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 455,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,680,000 after buying an additional 25,873 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 131,246.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $456,018,000 after buying an additional 385,864 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $444,327,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,234.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,191.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,194.36. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 556.22% and a net margin of 22.17%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,139.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,298.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.