Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 396 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,454,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Deere & Company by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $524.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $512.43 and its 200 day moving average is $486.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.50.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

