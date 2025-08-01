Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 132.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Moody’s by 581.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total transaction of $455,891.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,699.52. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total transaction of $741,365.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,238.38. This represents a 51.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,593 shares of company stock worth $4,382,984 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $515.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.49 and a 200-day moving average of $476.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

