HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1,764.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 37.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 98,642 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.44.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.69. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.39 and a 12-month high of $193.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

