NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 192 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 5,490 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.81, for a total value of $1,717,326.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,137.23. This trade represents a 50.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total transaction of $13,696,600.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,452,165. This trade represents a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,370 shares of company stock worth $78,408,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $311.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $322.50. The company has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.57.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

